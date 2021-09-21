Daru Hospital loses a doctor to COVID-19

The female doctor, (name withheld) became the latest death from Daru due to COVID-19, in less than two weeks. This was revealed in a statement released by the Deputy Controller of the Pandemic, Dr. Esorom Daoni on Monday.

The deceased female doctor was medevacked to Port Moresby when she suffered severe distress but sadly she succumbed to the disease. It is reported that Daru Hospital has lost three people to COVID-19 in less than two weeks.

“These are people who are still in their prime age, but that’s what COVID-19 does,” Dr. Daoni said.

Dr Daoni, while conveying his condolences to the immediate family and relatives, and colleagues of the deceased doctor, added that these deaths can be said to be caused by the Delta variant, because it is reported to be spreading very fast in Western Province.

Daru hospital although remains open, has scaled down its operations to emergencies and COVID-19 only.

Chief Executive officer of Daru hospital Dr Niko Wuatai said the patient flow in the hospital has been re-arranged and wards have been prepared for a likely large number of admissions.

Dr. Daoni said further that statistics show that of the 18, 808 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country, 705 are health workers which is 9 per cent of the total confirmed cases. A number of them have also died.

Daru is experiencing a third wave of the pandemic and as of Tuesday 14th September, the hospital reported 89 positive cases over a period of two weeks.

Of this figure, seven have been admitted in the hospital, three of whom are still in the hospital. One of the admissions was the doctor who was medevacked to Port Moresby, but unfortunately died.

Dr Wuatai said Daru Hospital had requested through the Emergency Medical Team at NCC for a clinical team from Port Moresby to be sent to Daru.

Western Province has recorded 16 deaths due to COVID-19 so far since the outbreak begun two years ago. The total recoveries for Western Province is 2, 565.

This media statement regarding Daru situation is also an update since the virtual media conference last Wednesday.

The Deputy Controller of the Pandemic, has again appealed to the people throughout the country to adhere to the Niupela Pasin or New Normal by hand washing, covering coughs with your elbow (or a tissue which you must discard in a proper place), avoiding crowds and physical distancing by 1.5 metres from the next person when out in public places.