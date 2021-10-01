CPL Host NCD Vaccination

Stop N Shop at Central Waigani started with the first vaccination in front of the shop yesterday.

A moment of silence was observed in remembrance of the front line health workers in PNG who have passed away with infections from COVID-19, including a medical doctor.

During the opening of the vaccination rollout from CPL Group CEO Navin Raju, expressed gravity of the situation on COVID-19 vaccination by referring to a report from New York Times that PNG is listed 149th out of 160 countries (Vaccination coverage).

“If we don’t get vaccinated it is going to put a lot of pressure in our medical infrastructure in the country,” Mr Raju said.

He urged people to get vaccinated, referring to developed countries, which have advanced medical infrastructures, which are struggling to cope with the Delta variance of the COVID-19.

“The unfortunate thing about us not actually trying to protect ourselves and our people is that they will not be able to get a service from a medical hospitals because people will die from other reasons, not only COVID-19.”

Meanwhile, NCD Governor, Powes Parkop urge shoppers and the public to take the lead to be vaccinated as it will help businesses to stay open with no unnecessary lock downs.

The vaccination drive is reaching out to the NCD community to come forward and get the vaccine. This is in addition to the established venues at Rita Flynn and the PMGH.

“I want to encourage everyone, all the workers in the various outlets that are at the shopping mall complex, but also as members of the public who are coming to the shopping facilities. I want to encourage everyone to come and get vaccinated.

“The situation in the country we have is that we have seen a spike of Delta Variant that is very dangerous. It has created havoc in other parts of the world, especially India, Indonesia, Malaysia and Fiji and it cannot be an exception in our country.” Governor Parkop said.

He said: “We have been complacent under false assumption that we got other superior immune system that is better than everybody else. Let’s not be complacent, and take things for granted and allow the government to continue to come up with measures and lockdown.

“It’s creating problems with the economy, affecting individual freedom and our normal way of life.”