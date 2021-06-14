COVID Question & Answer booklet Launched

The booklet, funded by the Australian Government and OK Tedi Mining Ltd, was created by the Melanesian Foundation through the consultation of Professor Glen Mola, PNG’s Institute of Medical Research, medical professionals and tertiary institutions throughout the country.

High Commissioner Philip described the booklet as necessary, to fight the false information on Covid-19 that is misleading many Papua New Guineans.

Chairman of Melanesian Foundation, Sir Peter Barter said the booklet will encourage more people to be vaccinated and get clear answers for questions about COVID-19.

The gathering at Madang’s Modilon General Hospital was also a part of the launching of the AstraZeneca vaccine rollout in the province.

Photo credit: DFAIT