COVID Body Mix-Up

Family members were gathering outside the mortuary at the ANGAU Memorial Provincial Hospital to claim the bodies of their loved ones when the COVID-19 hospital’s ambulance drove in.

Bystanders watched in horror as three staff members, in personal protective equipment, jumped out of the ambulance and went into one of the containers to search for a body.

After leaving with the body, some of the family members questioned why the bodies are being mixed up when there is a COVID-19 mortuary at the Sir Ignatius Kilage Stadium.

“Disla mog em mog blo pablik,” said Posu Anuma, who had come to get his late uncle’s body. (This morgue belongs to the public.)

“Yu laik chekim bodi o wanem, wokim wanpla ofis blo yu lo sait. Bifo bodi go insait, chekim em, pablik ples ya.” (Set up your own office on the side and check the bodies before putting them in with everyone else.)

Anuma said they are aware that even when a person dies, the virus still survives. He stressed that they do not want to contract the virus whilst retrieving their bodies.

Alice Wilson, from Five-Mile, said the mix-up was unacceptable.

“Mi tu mi gat pikinini,” she said. “Mi no laikim olsem mi kam rausim bodi blo mi lo mog na disla kain samting kamap olsem. (I have a child. I don’t want to come here and see something like this happen.)

“Mipla fret olsem disla sik, em wok lo spred yet na nogut mipla sampla kisim tu, mipla bai silip wankain olsem ol tu silip ya.” (We are afraid of this disease. It’s still spreading and we might catch it here and be put inside like those in the containers.)

CEO of the Morobe Provincial Health Authority, Dr Kipas Binga, apologised for the mix-up, saying two tests are conducted on those who have passed to determine their status. While the rapid antigen test may give a negative result, the polymerase chain reaction, or PCR test, might not.

This is because the PCR test is slower but provides more accurate results than rapid tests.

This was why a COVID-19 body was placed at the ANGAU mortuary.

He outlined that the PHA is still refining its processes.

(A COVID-19 hospital staff climbing the shelves to search for the COVID-19 body)