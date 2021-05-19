COVID-19 vaccine is safe: Prof Pomat

He said this was preventing many from getting vaccinated. Professor Pomat, was one of the first to get the jab earlier this month said the Covid-19 vaccine is safe and all must receive it.

“As director of PNG IMR, I can confidently say that this vaccine is safe. We must consider the important roles that we play in our profession to serve our people. That is why we as frontline workers must get vaccinated to protect ourselves,” Professor Pomat said.

He said PNG IMR has done tests and did analysis and have found that the COVID-19 vaccine is safe, and it does not have any side effects like what is being said on social media which has discouraged many.

“Protection and prevention from COVID-19 and other diseases is important for us not to contract these diseases. As the common say goes, ‘Prevention is better than cure’. There is no cure for COVID-19. However, there is a vaccine to protect people from getting it,” Professor Pomat said.

Acting Chief Executive Officer of Eastern Highlands Provincial Health Authority, Dr Joseph Apa recently launched the vaccination in EHP.

He urged the frontline health workers, IMR staff and representatives of stakeholders of EHP to get the vaccine because they have to get protected before they can attend to those who are infected.

“The important thing is they must wear face mask, observe social distancing, wash hands regularly, and now the vaccination as part of the new normal protocol or ‘Nupela pasin’.

“If we follow this control measures then it will help us to avoid getting infected by COVID-19,” Dr Apa said.

He said COVID-19 is already in the country, therefore the frontline workers in health, education, police, correctional service and government agency workers need to get vaccinated.

Photo courtesy: Sape Metta – EHPHA media