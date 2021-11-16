COVID-19 Status Update

Of this, 31,244 have recovered and 436 have died. The newly reported cases as of Sunday 14th November were 32 out of 1,305 people diagnosed. Six deaths were also reported.

Meanwhile in Eastern Highlands Province, the first period of partial lockdown, the 2pm-6am daily curfew, has been lifted. The number of patients coming through the COVID-19 facilities have reduced, with only 10 in-patients currently within the facility.

After the Provincial Pandemic Committee sat to consider this, they agreed to implement another partial lockdown, this time imposing a 6pm to 6am curfew, which has taken effect yesterday, 15 November, 2021. The new arrangement will be in place for two weeks.

Reliable sources say people have become complacent again, especially with the opening of markets without the approval of the Provincial Pandemic Committee.