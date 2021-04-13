COVID-19 related deaths in PNG

As of Monday 12th April the total confirmed COVID-19 related deaths now stands at 69.

The latest reported death was that of a 60 year old male from Jiwaka who passed away in Western Highlands province.

All confirmed COVID-19 related deaths are from 9 of the 22 provinces in the country.

Deaths recorded by province as as follows: 52 in the National Capital District, Morobe, West Sepik and Jiwaka with 3 reported deaths, West New Britain, Western and Western Highlands reported 2 deaths each, whilst Enga and New Ireland reported one death each.

New cases are being reported daily from COVID-19 test results.

The National Pandemic Controller and health authorities are strongly advising the public to take precautionary measures by following the Niupela Pasin.

Meanwhile 12 new control measures have been released by National Controller which are effective today Tuesday 13th April, 2021.