 

COVID-19 protocols at funerals

BY: Frieda Kana
00:00, March 14, 2021
4 reads

As the nation mourns the passing of the founding father, the World Health Organisation is reminding the public to take extra precaution when at a funeral or when handling the body of a dead relative.

A number of protocols have been issued recently on the management of deceased persons in the community safe funeral and mourning practices during COVID-19.

If restrictions prevent you from holding a gathering, consider alternatives such as delaying the ceremony, using digital tools to include others or setting a specific time when people simultaneously stop and remember the deceased from wherever they are.

There are some simple steps you can take to limit the risk of COVID-19, including:

  • Keeping the number of visitors to a minimum;
  • Wear masks;
  • Hold funerals outdoors;
  • Avoid touching the body or personal belongings of the deceased who may have died from COVID-19;
  • Keeping the deceased in a body bag or coffin; and
  • Viewing from a distance.
