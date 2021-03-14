COVID-19 protocols at funerals

A number of protocols have been issued recently on the management of deceased persons in the community safe funeral and mourning practices during COVID-19.
If restrictions prevent you from holding a gathering, consider alternatives such as delaying the ceremony, using digital tools to include others or setting a specific time when people simultaneously stop and remember the deceased from wherever they are.
There are some simple steps you can take to limit the risk of COVID-19, including:
- Keeping the number of visitors to a minimum;
- Wear masks;
- Hold funerals outdoors;
- Avoid touching the body or personal belongings of the deceased who may have died from COVID-19;
- Keeping the deceased in a body bag or coffin; and
- Viewing from a distance.