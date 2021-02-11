COVID-19 patient passes in Lae

Of the recently announced three new cases, Morobe Provincial Health Authority CEO, Dr Kipas Binga, said one of them was ‘quite sick’ whilst the other two were asymptomatic.

Compounded with other medical conditions, his state worsened.

“It was not a straightforward COVID-19 case,” said Dr Binga.

“As to the cause and all these other things, the details will come a bit later when we do some verifications with the results. The information has to go through to the Controller and our officials before a proper release is made.

“Everyone has been traced accordingly and our rapid response team has done a good job. We’re now waiting for some of those results to come back to us.”

The deceased has a history of traveling to and from Port Moresby.

“And our thinking at this point in time is that, the person may have acquired COVID-19 in one of those trips to Port Moresby and back,” said Dr Binga.

The body of the deceased has been placed in the COVID-19 hospital’s morgue. The morgue is a separate facility from the hospital, which is in the Sir Ignatius Kilage indoor complex.

Dr Binga re-emphasised the COVID-19 prevention measures, saying even though the dust has settled, the disease is till around and within the community.

(Morobe Provincial Health Authority CEO, Dr Kipas Binga)