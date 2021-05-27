COVID-19 Misinformation

COVID-19 cases in PNG have passed the 14,000 mark with over 100 deaths have been reported and getting vaccinated remains vital.

Save the Children believes that community engagement and information sharing is needed to combat misinformation and prevent vaccine hesitancy in the community.

Recently, the Save the Children team, together with the local health authority, youth and women representatives travelled to Kadawa in Daru, to speak about COVID-19.

Save the Children’s e-Learning Training Coordinator, Rudolph Taubuso said: “We’re encouraging everyone in the community to practice the ‘Niupela Pasin’ by wearing your facemask, washing your hands with soap and water, and keeping social distance because COVID-19 is real.”

Mr Taubuso said he will take the vaccine to ensure the safety of his family is protected.

“COVID-19 is killing millions of people around the world and just like any other disease or virus you need vaccines to protect yourself against them,” he said.

Obituri Women’s Local Level Government council representative, Isabel Kebei highlighted that correct information must be shared.

“If we give out correct information, this will minimize the spread of COVID-19 and people will understand better. The vaccine will reduce the chance of people suffering from the virus.

“I thank Save the Children for recognizing the women’s council, and including us in the awareness program, and for your work in Daru,” she said.