This brings the total number of active cases to 821 since this outbreak began in April this year.

There were no deaths reported in the latest update on Monday with the toll still at 679 since March 2020, 677 of them from April.

Fiji's Health Ministry says a total of 52,326 cases were recorded, with 71 percent from the Central Division, 28 percent from the west and 1 percent of the cases from the eastern and northern divisions.

Fiji's daily average is 17 cases.

Photo file