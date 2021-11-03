COVID-19 daily update SJA

At the Nightingale Taurama Aquatic Centre (NTAC), there were 32 admissions not on oxygen, including 2 new admissions and 30 mild cases. There were 6 new admissions and 24 moderate cases on oxygen. Total admissions at the NTAC then was 54.

On November 1, 2021 there were 24 COVID-19 positive cases that were attended to at all SJA branches; 17 in NCD, 2 from Central/Gulf, and 5 from Lae. There were only four (4) respiratory cases attended to on that day - three (3) in NCD and one in Kokopo.

At the NTAC, there were three new admissions who were not on Oxygen, and 26 mild cases reported.

These COVID-19 cases were among other emergency calls that the SJA attended to in NCD, Lae, Central/Gulf, Kokopo and Kundiawa.