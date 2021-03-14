COVID-19 concerns for a crowded Wewak

“I encourage people that there is no need to come. You can visit the grave site later,” Governor Bird said.

Earlier this month, Governor Bird raised concerns of COVID-19 community transmission, when thousand will gather in Wewak to welcome the late Grand Chief home.

He stated that the town will be expecting 100 thousand plus Sepiks in Wewak, and 10 thousand more from other provinces – social distancing will be a problem in trying to exercise COVID-19 prevention measures.

He said, “I hope it doesn’t hit us as badly. We just pray and hope for the best and manage COVID-19.”

“All messages to prevent the spread of COVID-9 had gone out the window since the passing of Sir Michael and unfortunately we just have to manage (the situation) well.”