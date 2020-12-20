Controller issues compliance reminder

Controller David Manning urges citizens to remain vigilant of the dangers of COVID-19 during the time of Christmas and New Year celebrations.

Manning reiterated his earlier calls, further calling on citizens to practice basic hygiene and safe distancing as part of a new culture as individuals, families and communities prepare to celebrate the festive season.

With less than a week before Christmas, he is concerned that citizens may drop their guard against the virus during the time of celebrations.

“Every citizen must adapt to behaviour and actions that are consistently practiced to reduce risk of COVID-19 and other infectious diseases,” he stated.

He reminded that the measures contained in the new normal are:

Clean your hands often. Wash with soap and water or use an alcohol based sanitizer;

Keep a physical distance of at least 1.5 meters between yourself and others;

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth;

Greet others with a smile, a nod or a simple hello; no handshakes, no fist bumps and no high fives;

Cough or sneeze in your bent elbow and not your hands;

Limit social gathering and time spent in crowded places;

Wear a face mask or face covering in all public places to protect yourself and others; and

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

Meanwhile, the country’s total positive cases to date stands at 761 and 9 deaths. Sixteen provinces, including AROB, have reported cases. The distribution of the cases is as follows: