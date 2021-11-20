China Backs PNG’s Response To COVID-19

Chinese Ambassador, Zeng Fanhua, recently presented the cheque to the Controller of the National Pandemic Response and Police Commissioner, David Manning.

Mr Zeng said China extends its sincere sympathy to the government and people of PNG who is going through a new wave of COVID-19.

“Papua New Guinea is a good friend and a partner of China. Mutual help in difficult times has built a deep friendship between our two countries,’’ he said.

Mr Zeng also said China would never forget that at the beginning of the pandemic in China, Prime Minister, James Marape sent a letter to President Xi Jinping on behalf of the government and people of PNG to express their support to the Chinese Government and people.

He said Prime Minister Marape had also hosted a luncheon for people to donate and raise funds to support China’s COVID response and this donation is to reciprocate that help as well as to express China’s friendship to PNG.

“To express our friendship to PNG and reciprocate your help, today on behalf of the Chinese government, I present a donation of 5 million RMB (about 2.78 million Kina) to Prime Minister, to support PNG’s COVID-19 response efforts,’’ said Mr Zeng.

He said in addition to the funding, China would be also donating medical equipment to PNG including ventilators, oxygen generators and oximeters, which will arrive in the country soon.

“China will continue to strengthen exchanges and cooperation with PNG in areas such as fighting pandemic and public health governance, and promote the building of a global community of health,’’ Ambassador Zeng added.

Meantime, this year marks the 45th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and PNG.

He said in the past 45 years, the two countries have always treated each other with respect and supported each other on issues involving core interests and major concerns, maintained peace and stability in the Pacific region, and promoted regional development and prosperity.

“China firmly supports PNG in taking a development path that suits its national conditions and will continue to provide assistance for PNG’s economic and social development as we can."