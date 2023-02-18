C19 Taskforce set to visit provinces

According to the Department of Health Report on vaccination, 311,435 persons representing 6.1 percent of Papua New Guinea’s population have been fully vaccinated. This is a significantly low rate compared to other countries around the world.

To address the low uptake of vaccines in Papua New Guinea, the COVID-19 Vaccine Ministerial Taskforce will be coordinating the work undertaken by partners that contributed to addressing the negative impact of the global pandemic on the economy.

This will be done by visiting designated vaccination sites and Health Care Centres, working in collaboration with Provincial Health Authorities and lead partners to evaluate the uptake of COVID-19 vaccines in 5 provinces.

These provinces include the Autonomous Region of Bougainville (AROB), Gulf, west Sepik, West New Britain and Southern Highlands.

The core objectives of the provincial visits are:

· Observe Health Worker Trainings conducted at the sub-national level to assess the value and benefit of the training programs for COVID-19

· Assess lead partner model currently used to mobilize resources for the PHA to implement COVID-19 activities

· Assess the implementation of micro plan strategies at the at the sub-national level for future allocation of resources to address pressing public health issues confronting the PHAs, and

· Observe how information on vaccine uptake and how other disease surveillance data are collected and analyzed at the sub-national level.

Provincial Health Authorities, Health Care Workers and other supporting partners within the selected provinces are encouraged to work in partnership with the COVID-19 Vaccine Ministerial Taskforce to address pressing issues in the accessibility and communication of vaccine uptake within these provinces to improve PNG’s overall vaccination rate as well as better understand future allocations of resources.

The Taskforces encourages, “It is important to continue communicating to people and vulnerable groups the risks of COVID-19 and to be fully vaccinated and the uptake of COVID vaccination is the best way to ensure the protection of one’s health and that of their families.

“Protect yourself and your family by getting fully vaccinated at an authorized vaccination site near you today.”