Bougainville’s flight restrictions still in place

Chief of Bougainville Police Service and the region’s SOE controller, Francis Tokura, outlined that medical clearance is needed from provincial hospitals. And for those in Port Moresby, it can be obtained from the Paradise Hospital at Three-Mile.

“You must also make sure that you get clearance from the SOE office here – in my office from Bougainville,” Tokura stated.

“The airline operators are already aware of the restrictions that we have and they will also advice you on what you need to do before travelling to Bougainville.

“You need to comply with the restrictions and the control measures that we have put in place. Most importantly, we want to make sure that Bougainville is free from the coronavirus.”

Intending traveler (s) can get approval from the Office of the Bougainville Emergency Controller through email: arobcovid19occ@gmail.com