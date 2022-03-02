Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison tests positive to Covid-19

In a statement released late last night, Mr Morrison confirmed he took a PCR test after developing a fever on Tuesday evening.

He had been due to attend an event in support of the Ukrainian community at the Sydney Opera House but cancelled due to his symptoms.

Mr Morrison said he was experiencing flu-like symptoms and would spend the next week recovering in isolation at home in Sydney.

"I had tested myself daily since Sunday, including this morning, with all tests returning a negative result," he said.

"I took a further test this evening after developing a fever late today.

"The test was inconclusive, so I took a PCR test tonight, which returned a positive result late this evening."

The Prime Minister's positive result comes after he attended a meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) earlier on Tuesday with senior ministers.

Mr Morrison said he would be continuing with his regular duties during his isolation period.

Defence Minister Peter Dutton, who also attended the NSC meeting, said he had taken a rapid test and received a negative result this morning.

Mr Dutton said Mr Morrison's symptoms seemed "pretty light" when he spoke to him on Tuesday night and that the Prime Minister was determined to keep working.

"I think he's in pretty good spirits and back fully recovered pretty soon," Mr Dutton said.