AstraZeneca vaccine roll out

The Prime Minister was the first person to be vaccinated with the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Prime Minister James Marape said results have shown that the AstraZeneca vaccine has 63 percent effectiveness in preventing severe illness and death from COVID-19.

He explained that the doses of the vaccine are to be given in two parts. The second dose will be given eight to 12 weeks after the first dose.

Marape urged the public to bear in mind that although the vaccine increases their chances of developing antibodies to fight the virus, it is not 100 percent effective like all other vaccines.

He said the Government decided to give the go ahead with vaccination using AstraZeneca to curb increasing illnesses and death.

Before one is vaccinated, health workers will explain the protocols and how one can manage any reactions after the taking the vaccine.

He added that the signing of the consent form does not take away your rights to decide against taking the vaccine.