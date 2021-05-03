Of the 87 cases, 59 were males and 28 females.

Their ages range between 11 to 80 years.

Madang reported the highest of 32 cases.

The National Capital District reported 12 cases, Simbu 28, West New Britain seven, Western Highlands and Central two cases each whilst Western, Morobe, Jiwaka and Southern Highlands reported a single case each.

At the time of testing, 60 cases were showing symptoms of COVID-19 whilst 27 were asymptomatic.

Fifteen of the 87 new cases had underlying health issues.

Three of them had to be hospitalised and one is on ventilator.

Ten of the new cases had contact with confirmed COVID-19 cases, while 18 are health care workers.

The cumulative total of reported cases stands at 11, 206, with 115 known deaths.

The country also recorded a total of 9,475 recoveries with 1,616 cases active within the last 14-day period.

Police Commissioner and Controller of the PNG COVID-19 National Pandemic Response David Manning said delays in testing and reporting is still a challenge for the country’s COVID-19 response.

He said the Surveillance Team continues to conduct daily data cleaning on provincial tallies so some provincial totals may not add up from the previous day’s numbers.