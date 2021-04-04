250 NCD health workers vaccinated

The roll out will resume on Tuesday, 6th of April.

Deputy Incident Manager, Department of Health Dr. Melinda Susapu revealed on Saturday 3rd April, that so far, 250 health workers in NCD have been vaccinated.

Most of the health workers are from the Port Moresby General Hospital.

Dr. Susapu, said the roll out has been temporary stopped during this Easter Holiday and will resume on Tuesday.

Priority is given to the health workers of Port Moresby General Hospital then staff from other clinics within the city will have the opportunity to get vaccinated in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, 3,689 COVID-19 testing samples from provinces around the country are still pending laboratory results at IMR Goroka, Brisbane and Singapore.