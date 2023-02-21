YWAM partners to build healthy communities

The MOU outlines a mutual desire to work together for the development of the Hiri-Koiari District in the Central Province. The collaboration will involve strengthening healthcare delivery, providing capacity building opportunities for local health workers, and delivering youth engagement initiatives.

Member for Hiri Koiari, Keith Iduhu expressed his pleasure in signing the MOU on behalf of the district. He acknowledged YWAM MS's 12-year track record in Papua New Guinea and the organization's expansion into Hiri Koiari.

He noted that the project activities would align with the district's five-year development plan and address health priorities, including holistic development of young people's character, knowledge, skills, and faith to engage them in nation-building.

Mr Iduhu added that young people from the district have already engaged in YWAM programs, including volunteering on the YWAM Medical Ship and other training opportunities.

Teams of healthcare professionals, youth work volunteers, and other key partners will visit communities in Hiri-Koiari via two new patrol boats housed at the YWAM MS Port Moresby Campus.

YWAM MS Managing Director, Ken Mulligan, expressed his pleasure in the developing relationship between YWAM MS and Hiri-Koiari District, saying it is encouraging to work alongside like-minded people.

He appreciated Mr Iduhu's strong vision and leadership that led to this important milestone and look forward to working together to build healthy lives, families, and communities for a healthy nation.

A pilot outreach in Hiri Koiari District is planned for the end of next month in collaboration with the Hiri-Koiari District Development Authority, Central Provincial Health Authority, and other key stakeholders currently engaged in the district.