YWAM Collaborative Health Patrols

The teams deployed were volunteer nurses, mid-wives and rural health care students and they represent seven nations with five from Papua New Guinea.

YWAM members are working together with local health workers, the Western PHA, PNG Sustainable Development Program (SDP), AusAid and World vision to reach as many communities as possible.

The land-based teams have rolled out immunization for children and the AstraZeneca vaccine in support of the COVID-19 response making these accessible to the rural communities.

In Mabudawan, South Fly District, YWAM team leader and nurse Angelica Langlais leads a team there to make available the much needed immunization and vaccine services.

The lack of children’s vaccinations has exposed them to deadly preventable diseases. The patrols sent out not only covered the COVID response, but also delivered other health services that were interrupted.

Langlais said that the teams on patrol have faced challenges while delivering these much needed health services. They have faced supply issues, communication, weather, logistics and more.

A second YWAM MS team is currently serving along the Bamu River in Middle Fly District. Aside from the mother and child services and COVID response, the team are assisting by working with the district to battle a serious malaria outbreak that has affected the region.

CEO of Western Provincial Health Authority, Dr Niko Wuatai, said he was grateful for YWAM MS’ support, as this collaboration has provided a great boost in health care especially during these trying times.

In over six weeks, the team have administered more than 5200 routine immunizations and 700 COVID vaccines across 85 villages.