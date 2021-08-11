Youths help restore security

NCDC Social Services Director, Janet Haua said the new initiative called ‘Safe and clean Central Business District’ is currently being piloted in Gordon.

She said the initiative is looking at the general cleaning to maintaining law and Order including; removing of waste, ensuring bus stops are free, and doing awareness to the public of the importance of living in a safe and healthy environment.

The program also aims at giving back opportunities to the under privileged youths and develop a pathway for them to know their worth and potential to be successful.

Shirley Jim, a resident of the Gordons Police Barracks said the area was changing and this has inspired residents to keep their area clean and safe as well.