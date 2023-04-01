Youths clean Goroka town

This has come about because the very people who are causing these have turned a new leaf for the better and the town is now very clean and presentable unlike in the past.

Such bad behaviour happened because the youths who live at the Genoka settlement in Goroka Urban LLG Ward 4 area have decided to leave their bad habits and take ownership of their environment by cleaning the township, getting rid of all kinds of rubbish.

A youth leader and coordinator or Goroka Urban Youths Cleaning Services (GUYCS) Koren Morreh, is leading a group of 50 youths to take responsibility of cleaning Goroka town six days a week.

Himself a high school dropout and a residence of Degis Block at Genoka settlement is leading 50 other likeminded youths realize their responsibilities and committed themselves to clean up all manner of garbage starting with the red stains of betel nut spitting, betel nut husks and other rubbish thrown my people all over the Goroka town.

“Taking ownership to clean up rubbish in Goroka town we wake up very early in the morning, we get our tools and we go and start work straight away. There’s a lot of work we do because people thrown tons of rubbish in the afternoon and evening that is after we stop work and return home,” Morreh said.

He said every month they get a small support from the Goroka Urban LLG Town Authority, but there are times they do not receive any payments from them.

Morreh said, starting from June 2019 until now, they turn up to clean the town in six days, Monday to Saturday or Sunday. He however said they still do not have proper tools like brooms, rakes, wheelbarrows, facial masks, hand gloves and other more essential tools to make their work lighter.

Moreover, they appreciate the management and staff from Boroko Motors Goroka branch, for the donation of a wheelbarrow to help with their work.

He appeals to other business houses and shops in town to partner with the youths to take care of their exterior giving them a better look, while they do business on the interior of their premises.