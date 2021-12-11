Youth Magazine Launched

Launched on December 9, 2021, the X’Pose Youth magazine is the brainchild of Youth advocate and founder of JK Community Engagement, Johnson Konny.

“It is not a coincidence that today is exactly nine months since we came up with the idea for the X’pose magazine. Just like it takes 9 months for a mother to carry and give birth to a child, this magazine is our child and we are happy to launch it today.”

Konny said the magazine would serve as a beacon of hope for youths struggling to find their purpose.

“The magazine can be a place where young people like myself and others, who have gone through life the hard way, coming up in the streets, can share our stories and encourage those still struggling that they can do great things too.”

Konny said the name for the magazine came from the word ‘exposure’, with the overall goal of the publication to expose youths to mentors and opportunities, and to expose their talents and work to each other and the country.

The Magazine was funded by generous donations and all content designed and written by youth volunteers.

Konny said that the majority of offices and organisations are staffed by young people who are assets.

“The church is also driven by young people these days, even organisations. The recruitment agencies are always looking for young talent, young blood to recruit.”

“At JK Community Engagement, we are all about creating a hub that young people come and interact, not only in the social aspect of it, but in business and every other aspect. So, we decided to create and launch this magazine as a national platform so that we can tailor the progress and reach out to the young people of this country.”

The magazine is set to retail at K9.