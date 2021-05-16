Youth institution drives innovation

Today they launched a promotion with the help of SKY YOUTH INSTITUTE.

SKY YOUTH INSTITUTE, a training school that operates programs to innovate, empower, promote and educate youths and women associations.

This was an opportunity for Skipper Pacific Investment Limited or SPIL to promote their help to SME’s and partners.

On Friday, SPIL launched one of many promotions that they are holding for the SKY RUSH YOUTHS.

SPIL’s promotion is to offer their services to individuals who wish to start up their SME and provide free consultation of their services when you buy a raffle ticket in their on foot promotions.

Their service benefits are, SME Consultation, Cashflow Projection and Proposal Write up.