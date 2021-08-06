Youth Fun Day

Under the theme, “Transforming PNG Systems; Innovation for Human and Planetary Health, the youth gathered to start the activities with a fun day consisting of several social and team building activities.

The non-profit and community development organization, Equal Playing Field, hosted the first activity.

Equal Playing Field’s Summit Ambassador, Trish Toua said through the fun day, the youth have been able to learn from each other and discuss about the highlights and the challenges of what it means to be a youth in each of their organizations.

“It’s a fun day to celebrate us being youths and really highlight the key message, which is meaningful youth participation in transforming PNG systems,” Ms Toua said.

The United Nations Population Fund and National Capital District are co-chairs for IYD2021 and are working with partner youth organizations like EPF, Active City Program and PNGFHA to carry out the youth day programs.