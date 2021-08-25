Youth Agents Of Change

The European Union funded Support to Rural Entrepreneurship, Investment and Trade Programme in Papua New Guinea (EU-STREIT PNG) celebrated International Youth Day, reminded that youth power is part of an overall strength of a country and they must be engaged as agents of change.

The event which falls on August 12, under the theme, “Transforming Food Systems – Youth Innovation for Human and Planetary Health” was celebrated recently in East Sepik.

“Building on transforming food systems encompass the range of actors and their value-adding activities in the production, aggregation, processing, distribution, consumption and disposal of food products that originate from agriculture, forestry or fisheries, and food industries,” said Program Coordinator, Dr Xuebing Sun.

He shared this important message to the youth in his address to over 200 youth, men and women who gathered at Sir Michael Thomas Somare Stadium in Wewak.

The purpose of the event was to acknowledge and celebrate transformation of food systems through youth innovation, healthy, sustainable and environmentally safe practice.

Dr Xuebing added that young people are change agents, who contribute to the realization of Sustainable Development Goals, who can cope with changes and contribute to the realization of the United Nation’s Food and Agriculture Organization’s goal of leaving no one behind.

“It is vital to scale-up innovation in agriculture while producing in a more sustainable way for the people and the planet. EU-STREIT programme focuses on youth inclusion as one of the main avenues to encourage youth to take up agriculture as a profession and thereby reduce rural poverty and crime rate.” Said Sun.

Under the FAO-led Programme, the EU-STREIT PNG facilitates youth’s participation in agricultural activities, helping them to find an interest and be prepared to become future agripreneurs, farmers and leaders so their voices, actions, initiatives and engagement can be recognized.

East Sepik Governor’s Office represented by the Executive Officer, Charles Kaprangi challenged the youth and students to refrain from alcohol and drugs.

A quiz on agriculture-related topics, a panel discussion by six students from the three selected schools, and a cocoa bud-grafting contest were some highlights of the celebrations.

The schools were presented with a wheelbarrow and gardening as consolation prizes. The event helped the students to learn something new outside of the classroom.

“I am really happy to celebrate the International Youth Day with fellow students. It’s important to us because we’re the future leaders of this country,” said student, Ralista Wavewa of Yarapos Mercy Secondary.