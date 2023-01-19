Young women encouraged

Acting Miss Hiri Hanenamo, Guba Hitolo from Elevala Village said this at the launch of the 49th Hiri Moale festival which will be held from the 3rd – 5th of March, where the Hiri Hanenamo quest is one of the events held during the festival.

Hitolo stated that Hiri Hanenamo is a great platform to show ones. It gives the young ladies an opportunity to tell their story. Hiri Hanenamo originated from the wife of Edai Siabo and represented women of grace and elegance.

“As a hanenamo you must have a good behaviour in the society where the elders are proud of you, someone that young girls can look up to. My advice to the interested young girls is to be yourself; and be confident because this takes courage. ”

Motu Koita Assembly Chairman and Acting NCD Governor, Dadi Toka Jr, stated that the criteria got adjusted a few years ago and it’s because it’s important to raise the standard.

“It’s not about quantity its more about quality. If we are going to have an ambassador we need to make sure the ambassador carries the right background with her in order to be the face of Motu Koita.

“So the criteria starts with a grade 12 education certificate, must be aged 18-26. Last year we had 10 girls and that was quality, that’s what we want to continue with”, he stated.

Since the registration for Hiri Hanenamo was opened yesterday, about 10 applicants were received. These applications are screened once received and selected.