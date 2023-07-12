A young man’s mission to change inspire youths

It has the power to change attitudes and mindsets whilst at the same time evoke vivid emotions and memories from people’s lives, which can be mirrored to reflect upon change.

For young Oberth Patal, giving up on life and society is no option. Of a mixed parentage of Bougainville and Madang, he has always been fond of music throughout his life. Oberth left school in the middle of Grade 11. He now lives in Matugar Village along Madang’s North Coast, where his father is from.

While at home, he has been making a bit of music using various software to compose, as any youth today would do. It is a hobby for him.

However, in March 2023, he had an epiphany that his life is being wasted. The lawlessness most often caused by youth, gave him an idea to help his peers. After all, they were from the same village. They were family.

Oberth shard his hobby with fellow youths in his village by setting up a mini studio complete with a laptop, microphone and a sago thatched roof over their heads. He then encouraged the youth to join him in making music. This initiative gave birth to T-Stones Music Crew.

“My main purpose for creating this studio is to bring in youths (and) change their mindsets. Nowadays, village life is not the same. Too many illegal activities done by youths who have nothing better to do. I hope that with my studio, I can attract their attention in producing music and to keep them occupied so that they are empowered to contribute positively towards the community we live in,” stated Oberth.

T-Stones Music Crew have been actively assisting individuals and groups in creating soundtracks for drama performances, sports gatherings, various events.

So far, T-Stones Music Crew has composed and recorded six songs of their own. Two other songs are recorded with another artist. Oberth said he set up his own studio when his friend, known a Latitude Zero, set one up. He said it was inspiration enough for him to do the same.

Anthony Dalid, lead singer of T-Stones Music Crew supports Oberth’s mission of seeing better change in Matugar Village, especially among the youth.

Anthony said in Tok Pisin, “Mipla tu God givim mipla wankain brain olsem ol mangi long Moresby, Lae o long narapela hap. Mipla ken mekim gutpla music wankain olsem ol, na tu, mipla i ken kamapim senis insait long kominiti. Mipla bai strong yet long kisim senis i kam insait long Matugar ples.”