Young Farmers Upskilled

This was made possible through Santos’ partnership with the Fresh Produce Development Agency (FPDA) and the PNG Mining & Petroleum Hospitality Services (PNGMPHS).

Over sixty youths in Pimaga have come together to form the Daga Youth Group, comprising their mothers and fathers.

FPDA worked with and trained young farmers and their families to increase their capacity to produce high-quality organic vegetables. The training included soil preparation, composting, natural pesticides and how to grow, transplant and maintain healthy crops.

After the training, the farmers started working on their farms, transplanting some of their crops to harvest early next year.

Santos Senior Sustainable Development Manager, Elsie Mongoru applauded the community for participating in this project which will be beneficial to them and their families.

“It’s a community-driven project which involves our youths, mothers, and fathers. At Daga 2, we have this communal farm where it allows all the community members that are part of this farming group to come together, learn about the farming techniques and replicate these in their own family farms.

“The farmers provided labour to build the demonstration farm and water storage tanks base. They utilise the infrastructure for their training and other farming related meetings,” Ms Mongoru said.

During a recent visit to the farm by Santos and FPDA, the team witnessed the collaboration between the farmers. They saw firsthand the work the farmers are putting into their nursery, comprising carrots, capsicum, watermelon, and a variety of other cabbages, including Chinese cabbages. The latter are being transplanted after four weeks from the nursery to the neatly prepared garden plots for harvest early in the new year.

Village Councillor Timothy Dosabo thanked Santos for driving this ongoing initiative in the community and providing support where necessary to help the people earn a living from what they plant on their land.

The main diet for communities within this region is sago, so training in sustainable farming will help with food security.