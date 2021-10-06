Yara Fish Farm on the Move

She is Manager for Yara Delta Fish Farm, who won the Aquaculture Farmer award at the recent SME Awards.

The Yara Delta fish farming project was registered in June 2018 and is located in remote Yara village in Pundia-Limbiale Ward of Lower-Mendi LLG in Imbongu District, Southern Highlands Province. The project farms Super Tilapia, Common Carp and Rainbow Trout to sell at local markets.

Ms Dau, 39, is an agriculture and Science teacher at the Yebi High school who manages the farm.

The Yara villagers own the farm and they have extended its activities to the neighbouring Asisa-Papera, Mala and Omai-Ilo council wards.

“The fish farm is integrated with poultry, duck, goat and piggery. It has 11 fish ponds with more than 6000 square meters of pond area. We have fresh water supply and can produce one million table size fish per annum.

“We have secured funding from the Australia-PNG Alumni Grants to construct Hatchery in 2021 and is able to produce 5 million fingerlings per year when it comes in operation,” said Ms Dau.

The project has more than seven hectares of land for goat farming. Poultry and duck are integrated to produce manure for phytoplankton and zooplankton production in the fish ponds.

“We have taken the incentive to plant trees as part of our contribution to the global climate change concerns. We are planting Pinus trees with local Oak trees and shrubs suitable for birds and wild life habitation.

“To date, we have planted 5000 tree seedlings to compensate for the land occupied for agricultural farming purpose.”

Ms Dau said the Yara Delta Fish Farm was initiated to provide income-earning opportunities for the rural community, especially disadvantaged women and youths who drop out of school, to improve community livelihood through fighting poverty and malnutrition and to promote health and nutrition.

“More than 100 members of the community including youths and women have volunteered in the pond construction activities.”

Some of the challenges faced by the project daily include inaccessible roads, the lack of a consistent fish feed supplier in PNG and an unreliable supply of quality fish fingerlings.

“Government support is lacking. There are no subsidy programs, grants and financial incentives to motivate inland fish farmers that would encourage fish farmers to start fish farming as a business activity,” added Dau.

She added: “Locals in Yara have also attended basic beekeeping training and placed orders for 10 bee hives and beekeeping equipment worth K10,000, as well as attending a basic mushroom farming training from the Apone Mushroom products in Goroka.

“We are preparing soil to plant Sorghum to raise mushroom seeds for mass planting.”

Plans are now underway for a new project at Ilo village, which is close to the main Highlands Highway. The project will include rainbow trout farming, a hatchery for rainbow trout breeding, a five-hectare cattle ranch Eco-tourism lodge, cool storage for agro commodities and a training centre for interested farmers

The project is registered as Murinda Agro Commodities and preparations in progress.