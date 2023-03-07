Yangoru Mobile Barracks progressing

Yangoru-Saussia MP and Minister for International Trade and Investment, Richard Maru, said this is an important aspect of the work that needs to be completed in the next three months, and despite continuous rain slowing progress of the work it is continuing.

Mr Maru said he is hopeful that the Yangoru-Saussia Police Mobile Barracks will be up and running by this year, as major roads and drainage work around the premises commenced last week.

He said the District Development Authority office is going out on tender now to have the fence erected and the office and other amenities put up. Minister Maru thanked the Government for all the support towards this project.

He added that the completion of this Barracks is a major priority of the Marape-Rosso Government which will serve not just the Yangoru-Saussia District but all of East and West Sepik provinces to reduce crime rate, which is one of the biggest development challenges faced