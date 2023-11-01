Yanga opens new church

The project is valued at K460,000, and is part of the PGK2.5 million dividend from Ahi Investment Limited to Ahi Prudential Development Limited.

“The Yanga church building, a testament to the unwavering commitment of Ahi Investment Limited to community development, is the result of a collective effort,” said the landowner company.

“The total project cost of PGK460,000 was made feasible through the combined support of Ahi Investment Limited, the Yanga Community's contribution of PGK40,000, and the exceptional craftsmanship of East Coast Contractors.”

From the dividend, the Ahi mobile clinic was rolled out in April, the Yalu bore water project, valued at K245,762, was opened on Saturday, May 13th by the Ahi Hope Foundation, and the Ahi school pack distribution occurred in June.

The Kamkumung land mobilisation program is to be conducted as well.