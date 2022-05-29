Yampu Health Centre Supported

The BSP Wabag Branch recently delivered essential medical equipment to Yampu health centre, it is a big health centre run by the Catholic Mission administered by the Holy Spirit sisters and the help of SVD priests in Wabag.

The BSP Wabag Branch delivered a brand new Doppler modern Ultra Scanning machine, six new modernised mobile hospital beds with mattresses and a newly constructed waiting shelter to the Yampu health centre.

The health centre is the latest beneficiary of the BSP Financial Group Limited (BSP) 2022 community project initiative in receiving essential medical equipment and a newly constructed waiting area for patients.

Yampu Health Centre and Perish Chairman, Kelly Kolapen acknowledged BSP for their donation thanking them especially for the Ultra Scan machine, which will help ensure the centre to attend to the increasing health care demands of the fast-growing community.

“This is a vital donation which will help our community health workers to provide necessary care especially for mothers and their unborn babies. We are overwhelmed by this great assistance from BSP in supporting our government delivering to the communities.

“I am appealing to my people in this community to take good care of these kits so that it will benefit us all and our families,” said Mr Kolapen.

BSP Wabag Manager, John Tomba Jr delivered the equipment saying that BSP believes with having healthy people is productive allowing them to participate in the process of building a healthy nation.

“We are also aware that many health centres in our communities are running on minimal medical supplies. The health officers work as hard as they can to supply the best care available, but often, it is not enough.

“In considering this, it pleased the bank to deliver this equipment to assist our people of Kompiam Ambum in Wabag District and the rest of Enga.

BSP Wabag is the second to handover its 2022 Community Project after BSP Mt Hagen delivered a new look duplex classroom with desks, tables and two new computer sets for the St John Bosco Primary School in Minj, Gabngal village in Jiwaka Province.

BSP continues its commitment in assisting in improving the welfare of local communities through interventions in education, environment and health.

BSP has funded over K13.39 million so far in its programs and has taken part in over 529 community projects.