Yame Plans for Peace

Representatives from various groups in Yame village including internally displaced persons, women, church leaders and persons living with disabilities were part of the community planning sessions.

The program was facilitated by the International Organization for Migration (IOM) through the UN Highlands Joint Programme (HJP) and funded by the UN Peacebuilding Fund (UN PBF).

The sessions promote the equal participation of all members of the community in mapping conflict triggers, risk mitigation measures, partnerships, and development initiatives. This will lead into the drafting of a Community Peace for Development Plan (CPDP) that align with national and international priorities including the PNG’s Vision 2050 and UN’s Sustainable Development Goals.

PNG’s Highlands Region is prone to natural and human-induced hazards. Human-induced hazards such as tribal violence often result in destruction of property and household assets, loss in human lives and population displacement.

The UN HJP is working in partnership with the Government at all levels to create conditions for peace, targeting communities affected by conflict in Hela and Southern Highlands Provinces.

Mary Paul from Yame community thanked IOM for working in her community to promote peace.

“I used to think that promoting peace and development in communities is solely the government’s responsibility, but I am now realizing that development starts with me. This is the first time I am involved in such capacity development and I am excited,” she added.

Following an opening prayer in one of the sessions in Yame, church leader Pastor Mark said that it was an honor to be part of this CPDP Planning team.

Pastor Mark said, “What we contribute to this planning will pave the way for a better future for our village and the district amid many challenges. If we do this well, I believe it will be a legacy, a foundation for a good future.”

The community embraced the planning exercise, contributing fresh garden produce for meals to supplement IOM arrangements for the 5-day planning session.

Through UN PBF’s funding, IOM will also work with communities of Tigibi, Kikita 2 and Guala in Hela Province, and Yame, Meki, Pambel and Munihu in SHP to develop and implement CPDPs. This will be achieved through material support to complete community-led projects that promote peace and sustainable development.