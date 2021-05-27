Yama commits to assist school

The school was established three years ago and the assistant would greatly help in the progress of the school and increasing number of students on the island.

The school was excited when Governor for Peter Yama officially handed them the school truck recently.

The school’s headmaster Babob Picky received the keys in front of the students and the PEC members.

The school truck, a double classroom and teachers house were commitments made by Governor Yama when he visited the school in 2020.

The double classroom is close to completion while the teacher's house will start when the classroom is completed.

Picky thanked Yama for investing in education and called on Madang's Provincial Administrator, Clement Tara to liaise with Education authorities to allow Anul High School claim the three years tuition fee free subsidy, which the education authorities had failed to include.

The Governor also presented K100,000 to the school and made a commitment of 80 computers for students and staff.