Yacht Club Initiates Clean Ocean Campaign

The Royal Papua Yacht Club will be initiating a “Clean Ocean” campaign this year starting its first scheduled event for Saturday, 23rd of April at the Daugo Island (Fisherman Island).

Due to COVID-19 restriction in 2020, RPYC were unable to complete the clean ocean campaign but plan to continue this initiative to make this a successful event.

Their main purpose is to educate communities on the importance of a cleaner ocean, to consider a clean marine environment and its benefits and the effects caused by pollution to marine life.

The RPYC has taken this initiative and has put together a clean-up schedule and activities for all participants. The first campaign will be a lead up to and in line with the World Ocean Day that falls on June 8.

This initiative by RPYC is a non-profit exercise to keep PNG waterways clean.

The purpose of the World Ocean Day is to inform the public of the impact of human actions on the ocean, develop a worldwide movement of citizens for the ocean, and mobilize and unite the world's population on a project for the sustainable management of the world's oceans.