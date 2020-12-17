Xmas get-together for disadvantaged children

Betty Higgins and husband Peter Presland, were very happy to host the Christmas get together for the orphans.

Upon arrival at the lodge, local businesswoman, Higgins, dressed up as ‘Mother Claus’ and tearfully welcomed the children.

“If Kumura Foundation hadn’t brought these disadvantaged children from Bundi up to give them an education, these children would not have a brighter future,” she said. “And so, I am supporting the foundation to host the children’s end of year Christmas BBQ.”

Higgins also donated a children’s book each to the children as their Christmas presents.

The 25 orphans and disadvantaged children were all from different villages of remote Bundi in Madang Province. This year, Kumura Foundation brought them to Simbu for education.

The students will return to Simbu to continue their 2021 schooling.