Worsened Road Conditions

Under its ‘community service’ focus, the Kumura Foundation is patrol grading the 5km road from near Gowe Bridge in north Simbu to Mondia Pass.

The foundation undertook the activity as its ambulance, stationed at Snow Pass, Bundi, was unable to transport referral patients to Simbu for proper and timely medical treatment.

The road maintenance will also ensure access for locals, PMV owners and SMEs.

The patrol grading started yesterday and will continue for the next three days.

“The foundation is very thankful to Puma Energy for donating the fuel drums last year and Mapai Transport for its support to help maintain this section of the road access to Bundi,” said director, Vincent Kumura.

“The foundation is also very thankful to Pr. Paul Sugma for the use of the D-3 dozer and its other committed ground committees in North Simbu for their heart of service to this region.”