World Kidney Day observed

At the Kidney Foundation in the nation’s capital, a few medical doctors got together with the Foundation Chairman, to observe the World Kidney Day on Friday 4th March, 2022.

PNG Kidney Foundation is now 10 years in operation since it was established in 2012. It started itst humble beginnings at the Port Moresby General hospital (PMGH). It has grown stronger and is expanding its services.

“We start at PMGH with two dialysis machines and now we have our own PNG Kidney Foundation Clinic at Kennedy base here. We are also having an MOU with PMGH and Mendi Hospital and just last week we signed an MOU with the East New Britain government,” Chairman and Founder Sir Martin Poh said.

He said with PMGH and Mendi Hospital well on the way with their Kidney Centres, the PNGKF will check the centre in East New Britain after the opening of the Mendi Hospital scheduled at the end of this month.

CEO of Mendi Hospital, Dr. Joseph Birisi thanked Sir Martin and the Kidney Foundation for its assistance. He said they started a Kidney clinic with the help of Kidney Foundation two years ago, adding proudly that Mendi probably will be the first to have a Kidney Dialysis centre in the highlands region and second out of Port Moresby.

“Southern Highlands PHA, under my leadership, I have seen the need and because of the challenges that we go through, one of them now is the time bomb of the lifestyle disease. Before we (talked) about infection, TB (and) malaria. Now the big challenge that we have is lifestyle disease,” Dr. Birisi said.

Dr. Birisi said lifestyle diseases like heart problems (and) kidney problems, are becoming a challenge to the medical service, so the system needs to be prepared to address them.

“We want to make sure we have that unit in place and we have done the set up already. The new facility already had been constructed and the equipment is ready,” Dr. Birisi said.

One major equipment, the Rivers Osmosis system has already been purchased and is in Mendi with the dialysis equipment awaiting installation by kidney equipment experts from overseas. The hospital CEO is hopeful that the equipment will be installed by the end of this month, with the first patient to be dialyzed by April.

Dr Birisi said it is difficult to have the unit up and running without skilled people on the ground with the right equipment to make this service functional. It is a difficult task to get technical and sophisticated services into the country and to the provinces. But they’ve chosen not to sit back. Instead, they will do something about it.

“We already sent some of our officers to the Foundation to get some hands on training as well. A doctor plus three nurses. They are already doing that. As soon as we get the place set up then we will get them back to the province and they will start operating the facility. So that’s where we are now but we will continue to get support from the foundation,” He added.