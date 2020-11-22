Work progressing on Paparatava Health Centre

The decision to relocate the facility from its existing location at Paparatava in Toma to Varzin along the main Kokopo-Toma/Kerevat Road in Vunadidir LLG was not only influenced by limited space for expansion but also to improve accessibility to a greater population that commute daily using the New Britain Highway.

Member for Gazelle, Jelta Wong, says it is critical for people to have access to improved healthcare services in a modern facility, particularly mothers and children.

The current facility is owned and operated by the Catholic Health Agency and primarily serves catchment areas in upper and lower Toma and other areas of the general Gazelle Peninsula.

The overall estimated cost for the project is K5.6 million and supervised by the Gazelle Restoration Authority.

Source of funds for this project:

PSIP K2 million (K700, 000 paid)

Gazelle DDA board K1.5 million (K1 million paid)

Catholic Archdiocese of Rabaul K1 million (yet to contribute)

HSIP K500, 000 (yet to contribute)

Community K600, 000 (yet to contribute)

Due to funding difficulties and the untimely manner in which the funding were received by GRA, the implementation strategy is being rolled out on phase basis.

The completed first phase is the maternity wards constructed by East New Britain Development Corporation (ENBDC).

The second phase is the construction of the children’s, female, male and TB wards. Earthworks are currently implemented on a day labour contract with the active involvement of the host community. The earthworks by Kokopo Plant Hire has been completed while work on the wards are 86 percent complete.

The overall total project cost is economically justified particularly by the access to a larger population, Jelta Wong said.