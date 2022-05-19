Women Ministry moves to empower members

The three-day meeting was held at Gabone Village in Rigo District. Forty-five women leaders from 10 locals in the circuit came together to talk about matters affecting their respective communities, and the election for new leaders.

The theme for the meeting was ‘Empowering women in the mission and the ministry of our Lord Jesus Christ.

Gabagaba Circuit Minister Rev. Labe Burana and Probation Minister (PM) for Gabone Local Garo Kila held Bible studies. Leaders from all locals their yearly report as well.

According to PM Garo Kila the aim of the meeting was to empower women in the mission. His message through his bible study to the women ministry of Gabagaba circuit was that God demands Faithful, Available, and Trustworthy (FAT) Christians. He said that this was such a privilege due the meeting being his first ever general meeting as a newly graduate from Rarongo Theological College.

The next general meeting for Women’s Ministry for Gabagaba circuit will take place at Gabagaba Village, Rigo District, in 2023.