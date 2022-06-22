Women Landowner Association Host AGM

The AGM was held to establish better small business opportunities for local women and presentation of financial reports from the last royalties received from the developer, Ramu NiCo (MCC) Limited.

The Coastal Pipeline Women’s Landowner Association chairlady, Ruth Kamai said they have watched other women’s group from other mining, oil, petroleum and gas areas in the country go on to own and operate businesses and wanted to do the same.

“We have bought a truck from the K262,000 royalty paid in 2019 by Ramu NiCo. The truck is engaged in active business operation and generating income,” she said.

“We have also sufficient money in the association’s bank account from the royalty paid and are looking at expanding our business operations, both within the Ramu NiCo project impacted area and outside.”

Kamai said the four priority business areas they were looking into were transport, poultry, cocoa and SME.

“We are thankful to the National Development Bank for the continuous support and assistances. We are looking for joint venture partners now, to share resources and ideas so together we can benefit,” she said.

Bugati women’s representative, Sarah Silandu stressed on the need for financial literacy training for the women’s group, which is very important for women in the rural communities.

The training will enable them to open bank accounts, learn to save and budget money for school fees, health expenses and even starting a small business.

The association represented more than 5000 women from Siroi, Marika and Bugati area in the Astrolabe Bay local level government.

Kamai and executives thanked Mineral Resources Authority, Ramu NiCo and NDB for the continuous support in ensuring the association was successful for the benefit of women in the mine area.

Community Affairs Deputy General Manager, Albert Tobe urged the women executives to be transparent and prudent managers when handling public affairs and monies.