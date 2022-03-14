Women Issues Addressed

Member for Gazelle, Jelta Wong said this following a meeting with women leaders of the East New Britain Provincial Government Gender Equity and Social Inclusive (GESI) unit in Kokopo on Saturday (March 12).

Spokesperson Dorothy, Luana said presentations were made by advisors from the ENB provincial administration on women in development and women in social development.

She said the whole emphasis was women working together understanding what opportunities there are for them and getting a feedback from them on key issues.

Enforcing his support for women in the electorate and province Mr Wong donated K10, 000 to the committee to support women development programs.

He was given an update on progress made so far and how the committee can go further to involve all women both in urban and rural areas and also the outcomes and way forward for Gazelle district.

Mr Wong said as it is, many women in the rural areas are still to be captured in similar impact programs.

He said the district had plans to address this by restructuring women’s representation in the district, so they can run small businesses and improve their living using available resources.

“There must be consistency in the various programs for women so they are seen to be viable and we are able to realise progression,” Mr Wong said.

Last week the committee hosted the International Women’s Day in a two-day event at Kairak Resource Centre in Kerevat, Gazelle district.