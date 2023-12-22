WNB unveils community support initiatives

These include elevating education standards to empowering of local communities and businesses. The assistance towards the various projects highlights the provincial government’s dedication to community growth.

Governor Sasindran Muthuvel's forward-looking vision for education materializes in a groundbreaking project—for a 4-in-1 double classroom at Tarobi Primary School. The province witnessed the presentation of a K500,000 cheque to Midway Construction, tasked to complete this project.

Provincial Administrator Leo Mapmani conveyed the local government’s commitment to prioritizing education, citing this project as a testament to the province's dedication to providing an optimal learning environment for Tarobi's children.

The West New Britain Government also delivered three walkabout sawmills to Aitui and Cenaka Villagers. Aitui received one sawmill, while Cenaka received two.

The equipment, designed to cut 2mm timbers, aligns with the government's vision of improving living standards by facilitating the construction of permanent houses.

The sawmills complement the provincial government’s roofing iron rollout program, contributing to community progress.

A new truck was presented to the Minapo Cooperative Society to boost businesses and community-driven enterprises. A vital tool to create opportunities for income generation by facilitating the transportation of produce to markets.

These initiatives collectively reflect the WNBPG’s approach to driving positive change, ensuring a brighter future for its residents through education, livelihood enhancement, and support for local businesses