Participants from four districts including six farmers from neighboring Magarinda, Amazon Bay in Central Province attended the training.

Under the Edible White Copra training, participants were introduced on how to produce edible white copra.

The production process began with the husking of ten to thirteen month old dry coconuts, cracking them open, drying them out in the sun for about two hours, then loading them into the dryer bed to dry above heat.

The next day, the dried copra is loaded from the dryer, scooped, sorted out to identify only quality white copra, bagged and then weighed.

Spokesperson Ede’ede representing Esa’ala expressed gratitude to KIK and the MBPG Division of Agriculture and Livestock for the training.

He said they are now ready to go back and experiment their edible white copra production.

Whilst Edible White Copra is currently produced in East New Britain and exported through KIKs marketing network, this was the first training for Milne Bay Province.

The training was officially launched by the Esa’ala District Administration with KIK officers, Harold Joseph James Maora and Steven Pasu facilitating the training.