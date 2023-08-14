Westpac joins forces with UPNG biology students

The collaboration between Westpac and UPNGBSA shows a strong commitment to community engagement and demonstrates a shared vision for a sustainable future.

Mangrove forests are vital ecosystems that play a crucial role in protecting coastlines, providing habitats for various species and sequestering carbon dioxide, thereby contributing significantly to climate change mitigation.

Understanding the importance of preserving these delicate ecosystems, TYN and UPNGBSA united in a common endeavour to restore and protect mangrove habitats for generations to come.

Co-Chair of The Youth Network, Melinda Temara, said: “At TYN, we believe in the power of collective action and the difference we can make when we come together for a common cause. Partnering with the students allows us to showcase our commitment for sustainability, creating a stronger impact for the communities we serve.

“This mangrove planting initiative marks a significant step in our ongoing commitment to environmental conservation and will leave a lasting legacy of positive change in the community.”

President of UPNG Biology Students Association, Shirley Waira, expressed her enthusiasm for the collaboration between the bank and the students, saying: “We are thrilled to work together with Westpac’s Youth Network on this significant project. Mangrove ecosystems are crucial for the health of our planet.

“Partnering with TYN has enabled us to extend our conservation efforts and learning beyond the classroom and into the real world, making tangible impact on our environment and communities.”

The Mangrove Planting initiative took place at Tubuserea village on the outskirts of Port Moresby. Through this hands on experience, the young leaders not only enriched their understanding of environmental conservation but also left a lasting legacy of positive change in the community.