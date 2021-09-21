West Sepik Celebrates Independence

Taking into consideration the COVID-19 restrictions, the Administration was only able to put up a little show to recognize the day.

West Sepik Governor, Tony Wouwou was present to witness the ceremony. The day started with a short March, led by the Discipline Forces, public servants and selected schools to the main oval grandstand in town.

At the main oval grandstand, the Papua New Guinea Defence Force from the Forward Operation Base in Vanimo paraded in front of invited guests, dignitaries and the public who braved the rain to witness the small but significant event.

This was followed by the Blessing of the flag, flag raising, singing of the National anthem and recital of the national pledge.

Due to recent COVID-19 cases in the province, the celebration was brief and ended with the lowering of the flag later in the afternoon.